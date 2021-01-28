State to host Virtual College Financial Aid Night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is looking to help students and families find the financial resources needed to pay for college.

The Michigan Department of Treasury’s MI Student Aid team will be hosting Virtual College Financial Aid Nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in February. The sessions are free and open to the public.

During the sessions, the state said it will go over Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), federal and state financial aid programs, scholarship searching and MI Student Aid Student Scholarships and Grants (MiSSG) Student Portal accounts.

Due to limited space, participants are asked to sign up for only one session. Those who are interested can register online.