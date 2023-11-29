GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State grants will help fund road improvements across Michigan, including projects in Ottawa, Ionia, Calhoun and Branch counties, according to a Wednesday release from the governor’s office.

In Ottawa County, the state will provide $375,000 to resurface 8th Avenue and Hayes Street from Garfield Street to the Kent County line. The local road commission will provide the remaining $664,500 for the project, according to the release.

Calhoun County’s Springfield plans to resurface Avenue A between M-89 and M-37, supported by $375,000 in state funds. The city will pay $154,000 for the project, the governor’s office said.

In Branch County, the city of Coldwater will resurface Butters Avenue from Garfield Avenue to Race Street, the release said. State funds for the project total $375,000, and the city will cover the remaining $675,000.

The city of Belding, located in Ionia County, plans to resurface Bridge Street from M-44 to Ellis Street, according to the governor’s office. The state will pay $375,000 toward the project, while the city will pay $108,600.

State funds have also been allocated to projects in Jackson County, Marquette County, Gogebic County, Roscommon County, Midland County, Saginaw County and the city of Manistee.

The grants, known as Transportation Economic Development Fund Category F grants, are intended for urban areas that are located in rural counties, according to the release. Their goal is to improve the all-season capabilities of often-used roads. The funds come from Michigan’s motor fuel tax and vehicle registration fees, according to a guide from TEDF.