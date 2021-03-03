State to expand vaccine access to anyone 50+ this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michiganders who are 50 years or older will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines this month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday.

Starting on Monday, March 8, residents who are 50 years or older with a pre-existing condition or disability will be eligible to get vaccinated. Family caregivers, including those who care for children with special health care needs, will also be eligible.

Two weeks later on March 22, anyone over 50 years old or older will be allowed to get a vaccine.

Whitmer initially made the announcement at a press event in Dearborn regarding infrastructure. She noted the change is due to the state getting more vaccines now that the Johnson & Johnson shot was approved by the Food and Drug Administration last week.

“The more people we can get the safe and effective vaccine, the faster we can return to a sense of normalcy,” she said in a statement released later by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “I urge all eligible Michiganders to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines to protect you, your family and your community.”

As of Tuesday, Michigan has received about 2.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and about 2.3 million of those had been administered. MDHHS said Wednesday that more than 40% of Michigan residents age 65 and up have been vaccinated.

President Joe Biden has said the federal government will have secured enough doses to vaccinate every adult in the country by the end of May. Michigan’s vaccine rollout calendar still shows that the lowest-risk groups of people won’t be able to get their shots until late July or early August, but that could change as supply changes.

Public health officials remind everyone to continue follow coronavirus mitigation measures because not enough of the population has been vaccinated to reach herd immunity.