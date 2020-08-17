State to announce new Citizens Redistricting Commission Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state will announce who will serve on the new Citizens Redistricting Commission Monday.

Thirteen people will be chosen randomly out of a pool of 180 semifinalists. Before being narrowed down, more than 9,000 people applied.

The redistricting commission was approved by voters in 2018 as part of Proposal 2 on the ballot that aimed to end gerrymandering in Michigan by taking the process of drawing district lines out of the hands of legislators.

The responsibility instead will be given to voters: four Democrats, four Republicans, and five people not affiliated with either party.

This move doesn’t come without challenges. Several GOP lawmakers and party officials filed lawsuits this past summer saying that certain requirements for the commission members would potentially block people from being able to serve on the committee because they have elected family members.

They also said the commission violated their rights to freedom of speech and constituted viewpoint discrimination.

That request was denied by a judge.

The random draw for the 13 commissioners will take place Monday at 1:30 p.m. on Youtube. You can watch it online.