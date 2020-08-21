State taking special appointments for in-person license renewals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office is offering special appointments for people who need to renew their driver’s license in person.

The appointments will run from Aug. 24 through Sept. 30 and will include extended hours between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can schedule an appointment by going to Michigan.gov/SOSAppointments and selecting the “Book a driver’s license/state ID renewal appointment” category, or by calling 888.SOS.MICH (767.6424).

The special appointments are only for people whose license or state identification card expires between Jan. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30 and must be renewed in person.

The state previously extended licenses that expired after March 1 to Sept. 30.

Secretary of State branches are also taking appointments for other matters. Those can also be scheduled online, but should not be booked under the ID renewal category.

Many people can renew their license or ID online at ExpressSOS.com, which also offers several other services, or through the mail.