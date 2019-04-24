State Supreme Court holds hearing at EGR school Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Michigan Supreme Court holds a hearing at East Grand Rapids High School on April 24, 2019. [ + - ] Video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Supreme Court was on the road Wednesday, setting up shop at East Grand Rapids High School to teach students about the law.

The justices heard a real case with real ramifications in front of hundreds of students from Grand Rapids-area schools.

"It's exciting for us the way it's, I hope, exciting for the students," Chief Justice Bridget Mc​Cormack said.

The case at hand was whether a woman's Fourth Amendment rights were violated. After finding her car crashed on an area highway, police showed up at her Kentwood home. She refused to come out, talking from inside the home and handing over her license through a third party. As she retrieved her license, she reached just beyond the door frame and an officer pulled her out and arrested her. She was convicted of drunken driving and leaving the scene of the crash.

Her attorneys argued that police shouldn't have pulled her out of her home, but prosecutors say she entered public space when she reached outside to grab the license. The justices didn't reach a decision Wednesday, but they will rule on the matter.

Students took it all in and asked questions of the attorneys after the hearing was over. They were split on which side argued the strongest case.

"I think it's important for students to be interested in government processes. I just enjoyed how many students were interested in it," East Grand Rapids freshman Tom Caprara said.

The kids also got to meet the justices face-to-face.

"It was an absolutely amazing experience," East Grand Rapids sophomore Olivia VanEss said. "This is the kind of stuff I want to do when I get older, so I'm really grateful for the opportunity that I got to see them."