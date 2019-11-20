State Rep. Jim Lower announces withdraw from race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State Rep. Jim Lower announced that he is dropping out of the congressional race and will not run to retain his seat in the state house.

The candidate, vying to replace Justin Amash in representing Michigan’s 3rd congressional district, says family reasons and fundraising challenges have forced him to withdraw from the race.

“I’m honored and thankful for the support our campaign has received over the last 6 months. When I got into this race I firmly believed West Michigan needed a new voice in congress and more effective, responsive representation by someone who knows how to get things done in a very challenging environment. I still believe that. But changes in our family (which will be announced soon) would make serving in Washington DC very difficult,” Lower said in a statement.

Lower, of Greenville, announced his candidacy for the 3rd Congressional District in May. His announcement came days after Amash made tweets, faulting President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Lower says he is focused on finishing his second term in office and that he will announce other career opportunities later.