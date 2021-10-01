State Rep. Andrea Schroeder dies of stomach cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan state Rep. Andrea Schroeder has died.

She died Friday after a battle with stomach cancer, Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth said in a release.

The Republican lawmaker from Independence Township was the majority caucus whip.

“Even in the worst days of her illness, Andrea Schroeder was a tireless and selfless friend who always put the needs of others before her own,” Wentworth said in the release. “When we were all worried about her health and her comfort, she was more concerned about helping the people she represented who had called into the office, finding out what was going on in each of our lives, sharing the latest news about her children, working with the close staff for whom she cared so much, and helping everyone around her succeed with their own personal priorities. That’s who she was as a person right from the start, and that is exactly how I will remember her.”

He said her family has asked for time and space as they grieve and make arrangements.

“I am saddened to learn of Rep. Andrea Schroeder’s passing this afternoon,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a tweet. “She was a lifelong public servant who will be remembered for her relentless dedication to the people she represented. My heart is with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.”