State removes township clerk from running election next week

Michigan

by: Associated Press

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — State officials have barred a township clerk in southern Michigan from running her community’s local election next week.

Stephanie Scott is the clerk in Hillsdale County’s Adams Township. Scott is accused of failing to take steps to ensure the security of the vote.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections says Hillsdale County instead will supervise the election in Adams Township. The state says Scott did not allow a contractor to perform preventative maintenance on voting equipment and did not conduct accuracy tests.

Scott denies any negligence but says she’s had concerns about the equipment.

