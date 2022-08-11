GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The latest projections have been released for students and people looking for jobs in Michigan. The state determined some of the best career options that will be in high demand through 2030.

“The data compiled in these lists are invaluable to students and jobseekers alike as they make decisions about their futures,” Scott Powell, director of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget’s Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, said in a news release. “It is our goal to provide our education and workforce partners with the information they need to help Michiganders find their path to high-demand, high-wage jobs.”

Two publications — Michigan’s Hot 50 and Michigan’s Career Outlook — were released by DTMB and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity during the state’s fifth annual Occupational Outlook Conference at Schoolcraft College in Livonia on Wednesday.

According to the release, Michigan’s Hot 50 brochure lists the top high-demand, high-wage careers through 2030. The career information includes title, projected annual openings, hourly wage range, job growth information, and the education or training level needed.

If you have a high school diploma and short term training, some of the careers in high demand over the next eight years are amusement and recreation attendants, animal caretakers, exercise trainers and group fitness instructors, bartenders, hosts and hostesses.

If you have a bachelor’s degree or higher, these jobs will be in high demand: general and operations managers, accountants and auditors, medical and health services managers, physician assistants and industrial engineers.

You can find more information about the state’s economy here.