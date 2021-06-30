State redistricting commission coming to GR for community input

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will wrap up their statewide tour.

On Thursday in Grand Rapids, they will be getting feedback from the community on how our next congressional map should be shaped.

The commission was selected by a random draw of applicants: Four Republicans, four Democrats and five independents.

Independent Commissioner Rebecca Szetala says having town hall meetings has been a tremendous help in getting input from the community.

She says they are still waiting for the 2020 census data. Although they are hoping to get the deadline pushed back, the commission will move forward with the information they have right now.