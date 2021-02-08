State police search for missing Wheatland Twp man

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Mecosta County man.

Michigan State Police said 70-year-old Richard Lee Wymer was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday shoveling his driveway near the intersection of 10th Avenue and 7 Mile Road in Wheatland Township, near Remus.

He left his home in his gun metal gray 2000 Suburban with a large Harley Davidson decal on the rear window, heading northbound towards M-20. Wymer left his wallet, credit cards, cash, cellphone and his favorite knife at home, police said.

Wymer is described as being around 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds with gray shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a flannel coat, light-brown stocking hat, blue jeans and green boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or MSP’s Mt. Pleasant Post at 989.773.5951.

