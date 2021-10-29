State police recover township’s missing elections equipment

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s secretary of state office reports that elections equipment missing from a community in the southern part of the state has been located.

Spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer says Friday evening in a release that the equipment was recovered Friday at the Adams Township Hall in Hillsdale County.

Wimmer did not give details about the equipment but said an investigation was being conducted to determine if anyone had tampered with it.

State officials earlier had barred township clerk Stephanie Scott from running next week’s local election. The Michigan Bureau of Elections said Scott failed to take steps to ensure the security of the vote. Hillsdale County instead will supervise the Adams Township election.