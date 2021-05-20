State police ID man shot, killed by Ionia Co. deputy

Authorities investigate after a chase suspect was shot and killed by an Ionia County sheriff’s deputy. (May 19, 2021)

MULLIKEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed by an Ionia County sheriff’s deputy in Eaton County Wednesday.

In a tweet Thursday, Michigan State Police identified him as 19-year-old Robert Nazmi, of Lansing.

The situation started when the Ionia County deputy was dispatched to investigate a stolen vehicle. The deputy spotted the stolen pickup, at which point a chase began. That chase continued into Clinton County and ended in Eaton County.

Once the pursuit reached Mulliken, along the Eaton-Ionia county border, MSP said the suspect put his truck in reverse and rammed the deputy’s SUV. MSP it said constituted felonious assault to a police officer.

It’s at that point the deputy opened fire, shooting and killing the suspect.

The deputy was not hurt.

MSP detectives are conducting an investigation of the shooting and the deputy, who has worked with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office for two years, was put on administrative leave until that investigation is complete. Once complete, detectives will turn their investigation over to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office for review. All of that is standard procedure.