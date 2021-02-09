State police drops phone app that makes texts disappear

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state police_1521058223958.jpg

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State Police has told officers to remove a phone app that keeps no record of outgoing text messages.

Col. Joseph Gasper issued the order in a memo obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

The newspaper has published stories about the use of the Signal app by high-ranking members of the department.

Text messages sent using Signal are gone without a trace once deleted, the newspaper reports. The use of Signal was recently disclosed in a lawsuit involving state police.

Critics say it can help officials dodge public records requests and frustrate attorneys during litigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!