State police cracking down on speeding drivers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police will be out in full force to try to reduce the number of deadly crashes that are caused by speeding drivers.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have seen an increase in traffic deaths since the start of the pandemic.

State police are calling this the Great Lakes, High Stakes campaign. More than 30 law enforcement agencies are participating in this move to slow drivers down.

Data from state police says that Michigan has seen a 22% reduction in traffic crashes — 245,432 in 2020 compared to 314,377 in 2019 — but an increase in deaths. There were 1,083 traffic deaths in 2020 compared to 985 in 2019.

The focus on speeding drivers runs from Saturday, June 19 through Sunday, June 27.