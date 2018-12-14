Michigan

State park fee would be an opt-out under bill

By:

Posted: Dec 13, 2018 09:48 PM EST

Updated: Dec 13, 2018 09:48 PM EST

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan drivers who renew their registration would have to opt out to avoid paying an $11 fee that allows unlimited entry into state parks under a bill advancing in the Legislature.

Currently motorists must opt into paying the Recreation Passport fee when renewing their license plate annually.

The Republican-led Senate passed the bill on a 28-9 vote Thursday, sending it to the GOP-controlled House for consideration next week.

Supporters say switching to an opt-out participation model would generate more revenue to address a $260 million backlog in infrastructure needs in the state park system.

Nineteen Republicans and nine Democrats supported the measure, while seven Republicans and two Democrats opposed it.

___

Online:

Senate Bill 1258

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Project Night Lights in Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Project Night Lights in Grand Rapids

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Whoville 5K
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Whoville 5K

Photo Galleries
Grand View Elementary visits the Weather Experience
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Grand View Elementary visits the Weather Experience