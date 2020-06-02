State orders auto insurance refunds because of reduced risks during COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — All auto insurers in Michigan have been ordered to issue refunds or premium waivers to drivers because of a reduced risk in driving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox made the auto insurance announcement Monday.

“Michiganders have been staying safe and staying home and they should see the benefit in reduced auto insurance rates during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said in a statement.

Insurers will have to include how the amount of refund was determined and how consumers will receive the payments by June 10th, according to DIFS Order No. 2020-10-M.

In addition to informing customers about the refund, it also requires providing options for those who have long term changes in driving habits including those who have been laid off or are telecommuting.

“Consumers may realize additional savings by modifying their policies to reflect their current driving habits,” said Fox. “Drivers should contact their agent to discuss garaging a car or making other changes to save on their premiums.”

If you have any questions about these changes please contact DIFS Monday through Friday at (833) ASK – DIFS (275 – 3437) or by sending an email to autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

These refunds and premium waivers do not include upcoming changes to Michigan’s auto insurance laws which may save drivers additional money.