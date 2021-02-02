State officials warn people to be aware, use caution on ice

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in Michigan are warning people to be extremely cautious on frozen bodies of water after six snowmobiles have fallen through ice in less than two weeks.

Sgt. Jason Becker says state Conservation officers in southeastern Michigan are seeing snowmobilers riding into open water and falling through ice.

In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officers responded Jan. 22 to reports of a drowning after strong winds created a pressure crack in ice over Lake Michigan.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says people venturing out on the ice should pay close attention to its characteristics, wear insulated snowmobile suits that also can serve as personal flotation devices or carry a flotation device, and carry ice picks.