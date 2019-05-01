Michigan

State officials to take comments on deer rule changes

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 10:58 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 10:58 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents will have several opportunities to sound off about proposed changes in deer regulations.

The state Natural Resources Commission plans to vote on the revisions in July. The seven-member commission is appointed by the governor to regulate taking of game and sport fish.

Among the recommendations are a baiting and feeding ban for the Core Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Area in the Upper Peninsula; a moderate increase in U.P. antlerless deer licenses; redefining bait to exclude natural or synthetic food-scented materials not consumed by deer; and moving the Liberty Hunt to the second weekend in September to prevent conflicts between hound bear hunters and youth deer hunters.

Officials will take comments at a series of forums between May 9 and July 11. Comments also can be emailed to nrc@michigan.gov.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries