State offers free nicotine products to quit smoking

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is offering up to eight weeks of free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges to Michigan residents looking to quit smoking.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the supply is available through Sept. 30 to people who call the Quitline at 800.784.8669 to enroll.

The offer is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Tips From Former Smokers campaign.

The MDHHS says smoking is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the nation, killing 480,000 Americans each year. Health officials say for every person killed, at least 30 others suffer at least one serious illness from smoking.

—-

Online:

Michigan tobacco cessation program