State offering opioid overdose reversal drug for free

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Community organizations can now request a medication that reverses opioid overdoses for free from state health officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched an online portal to request free naloxone, also known by brand name delivery system Narcan.

In 2018, opioid overdoses killed 2,036 Michigan residents, or an average of five people every day.

A recent study found that only 25% of people using opioids in southeast Michigan had access to naloxone.

“Getting naloxone into the hands of people who are most likely to be able to save a life is important,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

The portal is available to substance use treatment providers, nonprofits, harm reduction organizations, jails, first responders, local governments and small businesses.

People who use drugs, their families and friends, and others who may witness and respond to an overdose can also request naloxone for free using a separate online service.