State Legislature nears passing $4.2B in virus aid without deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Legislature is poised to approve a $4.2 billion coronavirus relief plan without a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Majority Republicans are pressing the Democratic governor to curtail her pandemic powers. Democrats oppose a decision to not allocate all federal aid immediately.

It’s unclear if Whitmer will veto the entire package or sign some of it.

The legislation includes a provision linking $840 million in school funding to Whitmer ceding authority to prohibit in-person instruction or sports to local officials. The governor is sure to veto that.

She could still bless some or all of $3 billion in spending.