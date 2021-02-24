State lawmakers unveil health care reform package

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A bipartisan plan designed to create better quality health care in Michigan was rolled out by state House members in Lansing Wednesday.

Democrats and Republicans appear to agree that health care needs to be more affordable, accessible and transparent. That’s what they say their series of bills would do.

The package contains a number of measures, from capping insulin co-pays to requiring hospitals to post the prices they charge on their websites to doing away with gag clauses that keep pharmacists from telling you there is a cheaper medication.

State Rep. Julie Calley, R-Portland, is one of those backing the idea.

“I think the time is right, the appetite is there,” Calley said. “We’re hearing from a number of constituents in a number of ways that they need help and they need support. And so I think especially when you start looking at issues like telehealth that has really taken off given the pandemic, we’re all a little bit more comfortable staying at home if we can and protecting ourselves. So options like that, to me, that’s a no-brainier. We’ll see if it’s that simple going through the system.”

The legislation will now start the process of committee hearings before being considered by the full House then moving to the Senate. Once they pass the Legislature, they would head to the governor’s desk for her signature.