GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Following a deadly shooting at Michigan State University, lawmakers sent messages of sympathy and called for action.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings and grounds across the state be lowered to half-staff Tuesday to remember the three victims, whose names have not yet been released to the public.

Whitmer said she spoke with President Joe Biden Monday night.

“We must act, and we will, but today let’s hold the MSU and East Lansing communities close. Let’s think of the families and friends of those who have lost, those fighting for their lives and the countless Michiganders whose lives are forever changed by (Monday’s) shooting. We will get through this together and we will do it with the full support of the state of Michigan and the U.S. federal government,” Whitmer said during Tuesday’s news conference.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich, released the following statement:

“Once again, gun violence has touched a Michigan community. “I am grieving for my fellow Spartans today — for the lives lost, the injured, and all of the students, parents, MSU employees, and local residents who will be living with fear for a long time to come. I am grateful too for the first responders who put their own lives on the line to keep people safe. “Spartans are strong and resilient – I know that the university and community will come together and get through this. I’m so incredibly sad and angry that they have to.” — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters released the following statement:

“Colleen and I are heartbroken by the horrific shooting at Michigan State University. We’re grieving for those who lost loved ones in this nightmare and are praying for those who were injured. We’re thinking of the students, parents, staff, Spartan community — and all impacted by this tragedy. I’m also thankful to the law enforcement and first responders who rushed to the scene.” — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

State Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, released the following statement:

“As a parent, you shudder at the very possibility of having to endure the distinct fear, pain, and helplessness that the Spartan community experienced last night. Unfortunately, these unimaginable and irrational acts of evil have become more commonplace in our society, leaving parents and community leaders desperately searching for ways to prevent these senseless attacks on the innocent. It is my hope that we can come together to find and develop solutions to keep our loved ones safe. My heart breaks for the victims and their families, and I pray they find comfort in the loving embrace of their family and friends.” — Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten of the Western District of Michigan issued the following statement: