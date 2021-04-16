State lawmaker charged with drunken driving, resisting cops

Michigan

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan capitol building_423360

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state lawmaker faces drunken driving and other charges stemming from an April 6 crash into a ditch along Interstate 96 in Livingston County.

Rep. Jewell Jones, a 26-year-old Inkster Democrat in his third term, was arraigned Friday. Charges include resisting and obstructing police officers — a felony — and driving with a high blood-alcohol content of at least 0.17 %, more than double the limit.

Jones also is charged with reckless driving and possessing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol. A prosecutor says he had to be “tased” and pepper sprayed.

Jones’ lawyer says he’s presumed innocent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!