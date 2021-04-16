State lawmaker charged with drunken driving, resisting cops

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state lawmaker faces drunken driving and other charges stemming from an April 6 crash into a ditch along Interstate 96 in Livingston County.

Rep. Jewell Jones, a 26-year-old Inkster Democrat in his third term, was arraigned Friday. Charges include resisting and obstructing police officers — a felony — and driving with a high blood-alcohol content of at least 0.17 %, more than double the limit.

Jones also is charged with reckless driving and possessing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol. A prosecutor says he had to be “tased” and pepper sprayed.

Jones’ lawyer says he’s presumed innocent.