State lawmaker charged with drunken driving, resisting cops

In this photo released by the Michigan State Police, Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster, is shown. Jones, a state lawmaker was charged with drunken driving, resisting police officers and other crimes stemming from an April 6, 2021 crash along Interstate 96 in Livingston County, prosecutors said Friday, April 16. (Michigan State Police via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state lawmaker faces drunken driving and other charges stemming from an April 6 crash into a ditch along Interstate 96 in Livingston County.

Rep. Jewell Jones, a 26-year-old Inkster Democrat in his third term, was arraigned Friday. Charges include resisting and obstructing police officers – a felony — and driving with a high blood-alcohol content of at least 0.17 %, more than double the limit.

Jones also is charged with reckless driving and possessing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

A prosecutor says he had to be “tased” and pepper sprayed. Jones’ lawyer says he’s presumed innocent.