State lawmaker calls for Gov. Whitmer’s impeachment

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State Republicans are reacting to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ new emergency order, including one state representative calling for the impeachment of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In a tweet, Rep. Matt Maddock said he and a growing list of Michigan legislators will be calling for impeachment hearings after the new restrictions were announced Sunday night.

Today, myself and a growing list of Michigan Legislators have decided that @GovWhitmer has crossed the line and will be calling for #ImpeachWhitmer hearings. The list of violations is long and the call is overdue #MIGOP #MILEG — Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) November 16, 2020

Maddock, R-Milford Township, also posted on a Facebook a list of “impeachable conduct.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a statement the governor did not reach across the aisle for help and went at it alone. He said Senate Republicans will continue to work with the medical community on ways to fight the virus.

Shirkey released the following statement Sunday night:

“The health and safety of our communities is our top priority. The Senate Republicans have been engaged in thoughtful conversations with our doctors, hospitals, and the Whitmer administration on ways to combat the spread of this insidious virus and help support our healthcare workers. While we’re meeting in good faith, Gov. Whitmer was working on her own strategy that did not include input from the Senate Republicans and we see the result of her plans in this latest round of restrictions.



“The Senate Republicans still have faith in our fellow citizens and encourage them to protect themselves and others by adhering to the practices we know can help combat the spread of this insidious virus: washing hands, maintaining distance, and wearing a mask when it’s appropriate.



“We are disappointed that Gov. Whitmer chose to go it alone, again. The Senate Republicans will continue working with our doctors and the medical community on ways we can combat this virus and are ready to work with the Governor when she decides to work as a team to fight this virus.” Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey

The new epidemic order targets social gatherings and other group activities to help curb infection rates, state officials say. The new restrictions will begin at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and will last three weeks.

Republicans control the state Legislature. They have not passed their own coronavirus relief bill.

A spokesperson for the Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield told News 8 last week sponsors of the GOP plan want the governor’s feedback but “they haven’t heard anything yet.”

Lawmakers aren’t expected back in Lansing until after Thanksgiving.