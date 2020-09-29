State launches video series focusing on environmental studies

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has launched an instructional video series focusing on environmental education for teachers and students.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said it will be posting online videos throughout the year as part of its EGLE Classroom initiative.

New content will be released each Tuesday. The department said each week the videos will be hosted by experts either on EGLE’s staff or through its partners.

Teachers and students can find more on its EGLE Classroom educational resources page and YouTube channel.

EGLE is also asking teachers and students to record and post a quick classroom lesson or demonstration to Twitter using #EGLEClassroom and tagging @MichiganEGLE.