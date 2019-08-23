State: Rare gonorrhea reported in West Michigan

A microscopic view of the bacteria that cause gonorrhea. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials are investigating six cases of a rare gonorrhea infection in Michigan, including four confirmed cases in Kalamazoo County.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there are five confirmed and one possible case of Disseminated gonococcal infection.

Four cases were confirmed in Kalamazoo County and one in St. Joseph County. There is a possible case being reviewed in Calhoun County. Patients range in age from 20 to 55.

Disseminated gonococcal infection can happen following a sexually transmitted gonorrhea infection and often requires hospitalization.

Symptoms may include fevers, chills, joint pain, stiffness and swelling. It can also cause infections in joints and internal organs. Patients may or may not have the symptoms of a sexually transmitted disease, according to a MDHHS news release.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

State health officials are urging people to protect themselves from DGI and other sexually transmitted diseases through safe sex practices, including using condoms.