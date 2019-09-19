State House to vote on education spending Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A late Wednesday afternoon deal in Lansing could give Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at least part of what she said she wanted from the Legislature before Republicans head off to a conference on Mackinac Island.

Budget negotiations between the Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders have broken down, but some backdoor conversation will produce at least one of the budget bills the governor wants on her desk by Friday.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills, appeared together Wednesday to announce an agreement on an education spending bill.

“We will be voting that out (of committee) tomorrow to the floor. After it is on the floor, the House will be taking action on that tomorrow to send it to the governor,” Chatfield said. “When it comes to the funding of our schools, it’s the last thing that should be politicized. I’m happy to stand with Minority Leader Greig as she has shown leadership with her caucus and we’ve come together, we’ve reached an agreement and we want to get our schools funded.”

The changes to the education spending bill won’t be unveiled until Thursday morning, giving schools that have been operating without a budget for more than two months a better idea of what their cashflow will look like.

It’s still unknown if the governor will sign the education spending bill.

If she doesn’t sign a complete budget by Sept. 30, there could be a government shutdown.