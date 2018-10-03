Michigan

State House OKs business incentives evaluations

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 07:07 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 07:07 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers want the state to periodically hire outside contractors to evaluate the effectiveness of the state's economic development incentives.

A bill requiring the independent assessments won approval on a 104-3 vote in the state House on Wednesday.

The sponsor, Republican Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell, says taxpayers deserve to know if they are getting appropriate value from the programs. He says the reviews would promote government accountability and efficiency.

The evaluations would be posted on a state website and would also consider incentives' economic impact and effects on other businesses, along with the impact on the state budget. Incentives to be evaluated would include tax credits, exemptions, abatements, grants, loans and loan guarantees.

The bill was sent to the Senate for consideration next.

___

Online:

House Bill 6052

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Final 20
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Final 20

Photo Galleries
Photos: Announcing the ArtPrize 10 Final 20
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Announcing the ArtPrize 10 Final 20