State grants will help with upkeep of 2 lighthouses

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Michigan lighthouses have been awarded $100,000 from the state for preservation and maintenance.

The funding is part of a grant from the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program, which is completely funded by the sale of specialty Save Our Lights license plates. Matching funds are provided by the State Historic Preservation Office.

The Sable Points Lighthouse near Ludington is receiving $40,000 from the lighthouse assistance grant, which will be 50% matched with $20,000. The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association is planning to hire a contractor to complete a historic structures report to provide information about the property, its history and rehabilitation priorities.

Courtesy of the State of Michigan

The City of Grand Haven will receive $60,000 and a matched amount of $76,40 to rehabilitate the South Pier Entrance and inner lights at its lighthouse location. The city is planning to restore the concrete deck and railings to the entrance of the lighthouse.

The Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program is intended to help lighthouses stay running and repaired, keeping them open and part of the local economy and tourism.

“Michigan has more lighthouses than any other state, and these beacons stand tall as icons of our shoreline communities. As a result of enduring decades of harsh weather, our lighthouses require constant maintenance and attention,” said Michigan’s State Historic Preservation Officer Mark A. Rodman. “Our lighthouse preservation grants help repair and restore these beacons, so they can connect us with our maritime heritage for years to come.”

To purchase a Save Our Lights specialty license plate from the Michigan Secretary of State, visit Michigan.gov.