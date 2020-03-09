State grants to pay for cleaner emission school buses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some local school districts are receiving state grants to pay for new buses.

The money is part of $8.7 million in grants being awarded to districts around the state by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The cash will pay for new clean diesel and propane buses, which the state says will save schools money and improve public health by limiting pollution.

Grants to West Michigan districts:

Fennville Public Schools: $69,285.75

Ionia Public Schools: $68,849.25

Thornapple Kellogg School District: $40,137.60

Wayland Union Schools: $68,833.25

Statewide, the grants will pay to replace 300 older diesel buses within two years.

Some of the money is coming from a settlement with Volkswagon over the company’s Clean Air Act violations.