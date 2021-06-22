State funding creating 350 new jobs in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A number of expansions will create 350 new jobs and retain 400 jobs in Michigan.

Funding from the Michigan Strategic Fund Board will help create 350 new manufacturing and logistics jobs, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced in Tuesday release.

In Three Rivers, there will be 100 new jobs available with American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., as it expands its facility there. The expansion is funded with a private investment of $38.6 million. The MSF board has also approved a State Essential Services Assessment Exemption of up to $470,000 over five years to help with the project.

The city of Three Rivers was also awarded $2 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to help with the project.

Whirlpool Corporation is investing $60 million to reconstruct its Global Laundry and Dishwasher Technical Center in St. Joseph, which will retain 400 high-wage positions.

The company will also be building a new apartment building with 80 apartments in Benton Harbor, in partnership with Harbor Shores Community Redevelopment LLC. It hopes to offer the apartment building as a housing option to employees.

Hollingsworth Logistics Group is adding up to 250 new jobs in Brownstown Charter Township in Wayne County. The expansion will result in a $1.5 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant, the governor’s office said.