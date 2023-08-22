LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An Ann Arbor hotel has been cited for several violations of workplace safety rules following the November death of a worker.

In a Tuesday release, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it issued six serious citations and two willful-serious citations totaling $155,600 in penalties against US 23 Lodge LLC, operator of Victory Inn and Suites. The wilful violations each carried the maximum penalty of $70,000, which MIOSHA said was meant to act as a deterrent.

“Our goal is always to educate before we regulate,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said in a statement. “But when employers neglect to identify workplace hazards or provide necessary safeguards to protect their employees, we must hold them accountable for making sure their employees are properly trained and equipped to perform their jobs safely. This death was 100% preventable.”

MIOSHA also referred the case to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for a criminal investigation.

On Nov. 28, 2022, a 49-year-old employee was found slouched against the wall of a boiler room at the Victory Inn and Suites. An autopsy determined he died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials from MIOSHA say.

MIOSHA’s investigation found the from in the boiler system where the worker died was blocked with a metal sheet, causing the carbon monoxide to build up, official say. The system’s air intake was blocked off with a garbage bag, preventing fresh air in.

The violations were in reference to air containment, training, ventilation control, design safety standards for electrical systems, powered grounds keeping equipment, asbestos and not having a hazard communication program in place.