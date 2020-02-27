State: FAFSA priority deadline approaching

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan officials are reminding students and their families to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by March 1.

The FAFSA should be your the first stop when applying for scholarships or looking for financial assistance for college, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

“This application is free and can help ensure you get as much financial aid as possible,” Anne Wohlfert, executive director of the Treasury’s Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning said.

The department’s Student Scholarships and Grants Division gives priority consideration to students whose FAFSA is received on or before March 1.

To learn more about state of Michigan scholarships and other financial assistance programs, check out the MI Student Aid’s website or call 1.888.447.2687.