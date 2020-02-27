State committee to discuss new PFAS regulations

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State regulators are expected to vote on a plan to protect more people from PFAS contamination Thursday.

While there are federal limits on PFAS contaminants in drinking water, leaders in Michigan are trying to make those limits stricter. A committee with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will talk about doing just that.

The new rules would attempt to reduce exposure to seven PFAS compounds in drinking water. The goal is to set up new drinking water standards, sampling requirements, public notification and laboratory certification.

These new safety measures have been in the pipeline since October, and this is now the third time the Environmental Rules Review Committee has considered them.

If they’re passed this time, the rules could go into effect by April.

The meeting is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 in the Lee Walker Conference Room of Constitution Hall located at 525 West Allegan Street in Lansing.

—–

Online: Environmental Rules Review Committee