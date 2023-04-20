GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan legislators on Thursday signed off on incentives for a proposed electric vehicle battery plant in the Big Rapids area.

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved $175 million in grants to support the plant from China-based Gotion. In all, the plant is expected to cost about $2.36 billion and create 2,350 jobs.

Some neighbors have raised concerns about how the massive plant, situated on 300 acres northwest of the Roben-Hood Airport near US-131, will affect the small-town feel of the area. They also raised environmental concerns.

Republicans have also objected to the plan, citing owner Gotion’s apparent ties to the Chinese Communist Party and saying the company may be ordered by Beijing to spy or steal intellectual property.

“Gotion crafted, in secret, a sweetheart deal with eager government bureaucrats that threatens our state and national sovereignty and security, the environment, and public health and safety, while essentially costing the company nothing in return,” Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, who sits on the Appropriations Committee and voted against approving the grants, said in a statement. “Gotion is being paid to come here, will pay nothing in return in terms of local taxes, and will not be responsible for cleaning up its potential environmental catastrophes. The plant’s looming disaster is a risk too great to ignore and I worry Michigan will soon regret its decision.”

Democrats say those fears are unfounded and touted the economic benefits of the plan.

“After consultation with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and voluntary actions by Gotion, we have been assured that there are safeguards in place to address the concerns that have been raised,” Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, stated. “After review and ongoing discussions of this proposal, the Committee voted to approve the transfer. My support today was ultimately about the transformative impact of this project: around 2,350 new, Michigan jobs, which will average $52,000 per year, more than double the per-capita income, in one of the poorest counties in the state.”

Green Township Supervisor Jim Chapman said the municipality supports the project, the jobs it will create and the business it will bring in.

“Today, we take another monumental step forward on our journey to bring thousands of good-paying jobs to the Big Rapids area,” he said in a statement. “Not only are we excited about the 2,300 good-paying jobs that will be created, but this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will make a substantial positive impact for our residents and small businesses for decades to come. Our restaurants will have more diners. Our grocery stores will have more shoppers. Our local businesses will have more customers. Our families will have more good-paying jobs.”

The Right Place, Inc., the economic development agency that helped bring the project to the Big Rapids area, said the region has never seen such a large single investment.

“We are excited to see this a once-in-a-century opportunity for the Big Rapids area moving forward,” Right Place President and CEO Randy Thelen said in a statement. “The Gotion facility will bring thousands of good-paying jobs to the community and propel the region into the forefront of EV manufacturing. We look forward to working collaboratively with state and local leaders as this incredible opportunity becomes a reality.”