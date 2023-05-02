LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Estheticians and cosmetologists addressed a state board about proposed rule changes that would prevent them from performing procedures like dermaplaning and microdermabrasion.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Bureau of Professional Licensing heard public comments Tuesday morning. The proposed change would stop licensed estheticians and cosmetologist from performing certain skin care services that remove or abrade the skin.

“Estheticians, cosmetologists, we are licensed professionals to help be able to take care of the largest organ we have, which is our first defense to the world,” esthetician Ashlyn Alexander said. “To take away providers that are licensed, that are professional, that have invested into their career, have studied, who have done the work, you take away those, you’re taking away public health, essentially. I would be very concerned for my clients and future clients. Now they are going to be at home trying to do things, harm themselves further.”

The bureau did not make a decision on the proposed changes at the Tuesday meeting. Public comment was set to remain open until 5 p.m., with the state taking comments via email at bpl-boardsupport@michigan.gov.

A LARA spokesperson did not say when a decision might be made.