State: Avoid raw milk products from Morley dairy farm

Butter produced with raw milk from Shetler Family Farms. (Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development)

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is advising consumers to avoid raw milk products from a dairy farm in Mecosta County.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a consumer advisory for raw milk butter products produced by Shetler Family Farm in Morley, which is owned by John Shetler.

The consumer advisory comes after a state food inspector found around 75 pounds of raw milk butter being sold at a store in Clare during a routine inspection. The butter was packaged in one-pound clear plastic containers and labeled as “NON-GMO SWEET CREAM BUTTER w/Himalayan salt,” according to an MDARD news release.

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria and may contain dangerous pathogens. Consuming raw milk can cause diarrhea, stomach cramping, vomiting and has been linked to severe or even life-threatening diseases.

Consumers who have bought products from Shetler Family Farm, which is an unlicensed dairy farm, are told to throw them out or return them to the store. If you consumed any of these products and feel sick, MDRAD advises you to seek medical attention immediately.

Retailers that are selling products from Shetler Family Farm should remove them from shelves and contact their MDARD food inspectors.

The production and sale of raw milk and raw milk products is against state law.