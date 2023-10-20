GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — October is National Cyber Security Month, which means it is time to make sure your devices are protected.

There are many applications out there to help protect your phone, laptop and tablet. One of them is a free app created by the state of Michigan called Michigan Secure.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget launched the app in 2021. The userbase has grown to more than 10,000 people and the application states that it will protect devices from unsecure Wi-Fi networks, phishing emails, unsafe apps and more. If a threat is detected, the user will be sent a notification.

“A lot of times people will have the assumption that their mobile device, smartphone, a table, is not susceptible to threats, but as the threat actors we see engaging in the digital space have gotten more sophisticated, those devices are also susceptible to cyber risks,” Laura Wotruba, the director of communications at the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, said.

Wotruba said the app does not gather and share user data with other sources and only uses minimal information from your device to catch threats. She added that no information ever leaves the device.

The free application is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.