LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state announced the launch of a new career training scholarship.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said the Michigan Achievement Skills Scholarship will give students up to $4,000 over two years to attend an eligible career training program in the state.

The scholarship is funded by a $10 million investment through the state budget, according to a Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity news release.

Students can apply by completing an application through the Michigan Student Aid Student Scholarships and Grants portal.

According to the state, the eligibility requirements for the skills scholarship include the following: be a Michigan resident for at least the immediate preceding year; have graduated from high school in Michigan with a diploma or a certificate of completion or achieved a high school equivalency certificate in 2023 or after; have not yet earned an associate or bachelor’s degree; have not yet earned a degree, certificate or other credential with this scholarship.

A list of eligible career training programs can be found at Michigan.gov/CareerTraining.