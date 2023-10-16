LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re interested in putting in a bid for the state of Michigan’s surplus property, or items confiscated by the state, then you’ll want to take a look at the state’s new auction website for surplus sales.

The Department of Technology, Management and Budget on Friday announced the new auction site for surplus sales. By building the new website in-house, DTMB can ensure the highest security standards and save the state nearly $250,000 per year, according to a DTMB news release Friday.

The MiBid auction site is open to everyone, including local governments. You can view the auction items publicly online, but to place a bid you will need to create a free MiLogin profile. That’s unless you already have one from accessing other state services.

The DTMB state surplus team works with state agencies to reutilize and sell State of Michigan Surplus property. They also sell confiscated property for the Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State Police and the federal Transportation Security Administration. Office furniture, vehicles, specialized equipment and electronic equipment are among the products available for bidders.

If you have more questions, you can email DTMB-Surplus@Michigan.gov; you can find more information about the surplus program at Michigan.gov/Surplus.