State AG unveils plan to crack down on illegal robocalls

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general plans a crackdown on illegal robocalls.

Dana Nessel on Friday announced a dozen initiatives aimed at putting a halt to the calls, many of which she says are scams.

Her office plans to educate residents so they can protect themselves, step up enforcement, work with the Legislature to update state laws and be a model that other states can follow. Nessel is urging people to hang up if they get an illegal robocall and to report it to her office.

In October, Americans received a record 5.7 billion automated from scammers, telemarketers, debt collectors and others.

Online:

MI.gov/robocalls

Video courtesy WILX

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 