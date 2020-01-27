State: 3 in SE Michigan do not have coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Testing has confirmed three patients in southeast Michigan do not have coronavirus, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says.

The agency had sent samples from the patients in Washtenaw and Macomb counties to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing last week.

MDHHS sent a fourth case, also from Washtenaw County, for testing on Monday. Results should be back soon.

Originating in Wuhan, China, the outbreak of coronavirus presents as lower respiratory illness like cough or difficulty breathing and fever. Symptoms can develop in between two and 14 days after exposure.

Two cases have been confirmed in the United States: one in a Washington state and the other in Chicago.

