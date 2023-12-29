LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, is under fire after Salon reported Wednesday he traveled to Uganda and delivered a speech in support of the country’s anti-gay law.

He addressed the nation’s national prayer event on Oct. 8. During his speech he told leaders, including President Yoweri Museveni, to “stand firm” in the face of pressure and opposition from the international community over the passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

“Whose side do we want to be on? God’s side. Not the World Bank, not the United States of America necessarily,” he told the nation’s National Prayer gathering on Oct. 8. “Not the UN. God’s side, I think as we go on here, it says so I will deliver you from the hand of the wicked and I will redeem you from the grasp of the violent. Who’s gonna do that? God is going to do that.”

Walberg represents Michigan’s 5th Congressional District, which includes counties of Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Monroe, St. Joseph, and parts of Berrien, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo.

The country has been under intense international pressure since the passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act in May. The law can land any person who has sex with a person of the same gender in prison for life, attempted homosexual activity can be punished by 20 years in prison and anyone convicted of engaging in “aggravated homosexuality” – defined as having a deadly infectious disease or having sex with children or persons with disabilities – could face the death penalty. The law also makes it a crime to provide information about homosexuality – referred to as promotion – or present information about homosexuality to children, called “grooming” in the law.

Following the passage of the law, international organizations acted.

Immediately after the law was enacted, the World Bank deployed a team to Uganda to review our portfolio in the context of the new legislation, That review determined additional measures are necessary to ensure projects are implemented in alignment with our environmental and social standards. Our goal is to protect sexual and gender minorities from discrimination and exclusion in the projects we finance. These measures are currently under discussion with the authorities. No new public financing to Uganda will be presented to our Board of Executive Directors until the efficacy of the additional measures has been tested. World Bank statement, Aug. 8, 2023.

The United Nations Secretary-General called on the country to “fully respect its international human rights obligations,” in a May 30, 2023, statement.

In May, right after the law was signed, President Joe Biden called it “a tragic violation of universal human rights.” His administration took further action against the country, including sanctions, restricting entry to the US by certain Ugandan leaders, ending eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act, reducing support for the government in Uganda, and issuing travel and business advisories to U.S. individuals.

After the story broke Wednesday, fellow U.S. Congressman Robert Garcia of California asked on X if Walberg would support the death penalty for himself and 11 other gay federal lawmakers.

Walberg’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.