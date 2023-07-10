LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The first known abuse victim of former Olympic women’s gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has released a statement Monday reacting to the news he was stabbed while in a Florida prison.

Sexual abuse attorney and victim advocate Sarah Klein issued the statement in response to the reported stabbing of Larry Nassar at Federal Correctional Complex Coleman in Central Florida.

“This assault on Nassar brings no peace to me personally or to the survivors I’ve spoken with today,” sexual abuse attorney and victim advocate Sarah Klein said. “The incident forces us to vividly relive our abuse and trauma at the hands of Nassar and the institutions, including law enforcement, that protected him and allowed him to prey on children. I want him to face the severe prison sentence he received because of the voices of survivors. I absolutely do not support violence because it’s morally wrong and death would be an easy out for Nassar. I urge the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons to see that Nassar is not allowed to escape his sentence and consequences of his horrible crimes.”

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman. The people said he was in stable condition Monday.

One of the people said Nassar had been stabbed in the back and in the chest. The prison was experiencing staffing shortages and the two officers assigned to the unit where Nassar was held were working mandated overtime shifts, one of the people said.

The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack or the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for convictions in state and federal courts. He admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Separately, Nassar pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.