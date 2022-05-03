ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of an 8-year-old in St. Joseph.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of an 8-year-old who had died in the 700 block of Columbia Avenue near Niles Avenue, the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety said in a release. It described the death as suspicious.

How the 8-year-old died is unknown.

Police say there is no threat to the community and that it is an isolated incident.

The Michigan State Police crime lab processed the scene, police say.