St. Joseph Ice Fest rescheduled due to snowstorm

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — St. Joseph’s annual Ice Fest has been rescheduled due to bad road conditions caused by the snowy weather.

The festival was originally scheduled for Friday through Sunday but will now be pushed to Feb. 25 through Feb. 27.

The snowstorm hitting the nation has created bad road conditions for both residents in St. Joseph and ice carvers coming from all over the country. The city staff and public works department warned that with the predicted snowfall they might not be able to keep up with plowing streets and pathways needed to have the festival.

The celebration will start with the professional individual carving competition on Pleasant St. from 5p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be a scavenger hunt, a Fire & Ice Tower, a team carving competition and more.

For more information, visit the St. Joseph Ice Fest website.